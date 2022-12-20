France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international soccer on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances, was expected to lead the line for France in Qatar but missed the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

“I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story and ours is ending,” Benzema wrote on Twitter.