Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema’s participation at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup is in doubt after she confirmed on Monday she ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee during a Champions League match last week.

Playing against Olympique Lyonnais, the Dutch player left the pitch in tears and carried on a stretcher on the stroke of halftime as Arsenal lost 1-0 but still progressed to the quarterfinals.

“Absolutely gutted to share I’ve ruptured my ACL in our last game against Lyon,” Miedema said on Twitter. “It was one of those moments, where I knew straight away. So many things going through your head: I won’t be able to help my team anymore this season, no World Cup, surgery and rehab for a long, long time.