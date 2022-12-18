  • Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (center) celebrates after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec. 18. | AFP-JIJI
    Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (center) celebrates after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec. 18. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

DOHA – Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure a top three finish in the tournament for the second consecutive edition.

Runners-up in 2018, Croatia also came third in the 1998 World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-1.

Josko Gvardiol put Croatia in front after a well-designed set-piece play. Lovro Majer lobbed a free-kick to Ivan Perisic, who peeled away from his marker to head the ball to the middle of the box where Gvardiol was perfectly positioned to nod the ball into the net with a brilliant diving header.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW