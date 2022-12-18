  • Fans invade the pitch during an A-League game between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday. | WILL MURRAY / AAP IMAGE / VIA REUTERS
  • Ian Ransom

Melbourne – Football Australia (FA) has launched an investigation into the violent pitch invasion that left a player injured during the abandoned A-League derby between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied after being struck in the face by a metal bucket as fans from the Victory end stormed onto the AAMI Park pitch on Saturday.

Referee Alex King also suffered a cut to his head and was engulfed by fans at the 20-minute mark as City led 1-0, while a camera operator was struck in the head by a flare earlier in the match.

