  • Rikiya Matsuda of the Wild Knights runs in a try against the Brave Lupus on the opening day of the Japan Rugby League One season in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Rikiya Matsuda of the Wild Knights runs in a try against the Brave Lupus on the opening day of the Japan Rugby League One season in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kumagaya, Saitama Pref. – Saitama Wild Knights kicked off their Japan Rugby League One title defense Saturday with a gritty 22-19 comeback win over Brave Lupus Tokyo.

With multiple players from both teams bidding for Rugby World Cup selection, the clash at Saitama’s Kumagaya Rugby Stadium lived up to its billing as the most anticipated opening-round match of League One’s second season.

The inaugural edition of Japan’s rebranded professional rugby union competition wrapped up at Tokyo’s National Stadium seven months ago with the Robbie Deans-coached Wild Knights lifting the trophy following their victory over Tokyo Sungoliath.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW