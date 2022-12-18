Kumagaya, Saitama Pref. – Saitama Wild Knights kicked off their Japan Rugby League One title defense Saturday with a gritty 22-19 comeback win over Brave Lupus Tokyo.
With multiple players from both teams bidding for Rugby World Cup selection, the clash at Saitama’s Kumagaya Rugby Stadium lived up to its billing as the most anticipated opening-round match of League One’s second season.
The inaugural edition of Japan’s rebranded professional rugby union competition wrapped up at Tokyo’s National Stadium seven months ago with the Robbie Deans-coached Wild Knights lifting the trophy following their victory over Tokyo Sungoliath.
