CALGARY, Canada – Japan’s Miho Takagi won her third World Cup speedskating 1,500-meter race of the season Saturday in 1 minute and 52.08 seconds.
Takagi, the women’s 1,500 silver medalist at the last two Olympics, won by a sizable margin over the Netherlands’ Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong, who crossed in 1:52.70.
Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan was third, 0.95 seconds back of Takagi. It was Takagi’s 16th World Cup 1,500 win and her 20th on the circuit.
