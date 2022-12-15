Brock Purdy emerged victorious from his first career NFL start, but not unscathed.
The San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback suffered oblique and rib injuries in a 35-7 victory against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he should be ready to go Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
The NFC West-leading 49ers (9-4), who have won six consecutive games, can clinch the division title with a victory against the second-place Seahawks (7-6).
