Olivier Giroud sent France into a World Cup semifinal with Morocco as his late header after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener clinched a gutsy 2-1 win over England on Saturday, with Harry Kane blazing a penalty over the bar six minutes from full time.

Giroud did not manage a shot on target in the entire tournament as France won the title four years ago, but in Qatar he now has four goals and has become his country’s record goalscorer along the way.

France is now one win away from becoming the first back-to-back finalist since Brazil in 2002, and two from being the third team to retain the trophy after Brazil in 1962 and Italy in 1938.