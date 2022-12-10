Grant Wahl, a highly regarded U.S. soccer journalist who wrote extensively on the game, died Friday in Qatar, where he was covering the World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Wahl’s agent, Tim Scanlan, confirmed the death in a phone interview Friday night. Scanlan said Wahl had been in the press tribune in the closing minutes of a quarterfinal game when he went into acute distress.

He is believed to have died, Scanlan said, at a hospital in Qatar or while he was being taken to one, after feeling unwell as the tournament proceeded.