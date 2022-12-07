  • Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish before game five of the NLCS against the Phillies for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 23. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish before game five of the NLCS against the Phillies for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 23. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo, Staff Report

  • SHARE

Yu Darvish will join fellow MLB star Shohei Ohtani in committing to play for Japan in March’s World Baseball Classic (WBC), the San Diego Padres pitcher said in a Twitter post Monday.

The 36-year-old Darvish was a member of Japan’s second WBC championship team in 2009. Since then, Samurai Japan was eliminated in the semifinals in 2013 and 2017.

Hideki Kuriyama, who managed Ohtani during his five years with the Nippon Ham Fighters, will manage Japan in the tournament’s fifth edition.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW