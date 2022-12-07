Yu Darvish will join fellow MLB star Shohei Ohtani in committing to play for Japan in March’s World Baseball Classic (WBC), the San Diego Padres pitcher said in a Twitter post Monday.
The 36-year-old Darvish was a member of Japan’s second WBC championship team in 2009. Since then, Samurai Japan was eliminated in the semifinals in 2013 and 2017.
Hideki Kuriyama, who managed Ohtani during his five years with the Nippon Ham Fighters, will manage Japan in the tournament’s fifth edition.
