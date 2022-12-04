After emerging as the unlikely winner of a bruising 2022 FIFA World Cup group, Japan has a battle-tested Croatia team with a world-class midfield led by superstar Luka Modric between it and a first-ever quarterfinal berth.

Compared to the Samurai Blue, Croatia’s path to the round of 16 was relatively straightforward. A 0-0 draw with Group F winner Morocco, a 4-1 victory over Canada and a scoreless — if nervy — encounter with Belgium were enough to put the team through.

In the all-important third game against world No. 2 Belgium, Croatia was fortunate not to go behind on multiple occasions when Romelu Lukaku either hit the post or failed to convert opportunities.