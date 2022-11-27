Costa Rica manager Luis Fernando Suarez was forced to insist “we are not dead” Saturday in his pre-match news conference ahead of his team’s World Cup game against Japan, while Hajime Moriyasu felt the need to say little more than “we will do our best.”

The two managers find themselves in very different situations. Suarez is under huge pressure after his team gave up seven goals in its opening-match demolition by Spain, while Moriyasu has been enjoying widespread praise for his tactical moves that many say delivered Japan its 2-1 upset win over Germany.

For Japan, a win on Sunday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan will guarantee a place in the round of 16 as long as Spain wins or draws against Germany. Costa Rica must win to keep its tournament alive.