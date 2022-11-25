  • Shunsuke Nakamura attends his retirement news conference in Yokohama on Nov. 10. | KYODO
    Shunsuke Nakamura attends his retirement news conference in Yokohama on Nov. 10. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Newly promoted J. League first-division side Yokohama FC will appoint retired player Shunsuke Nakamura as a coach, the club said Friday.

The 44-year-old former Japan midfielder hung up his boots at the end of the J. League second-division season last month after Yokohama FC secured promotion back to the top flight with a second-place finish in the J2.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW