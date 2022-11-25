Newly promoted J. League first-division side Yokohama FC will appoint retired player Shunsuke Nakamura as a coach, the club said Friday.
The 44-year-old former Japan midfielder hung up his boots at the end of the J. League second-division season last month after Yokohama FC secured promotion back to the top flight with a second-place finish in the J2.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.