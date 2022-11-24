  • Oho (left) defeats Hoshoryu on the 12th day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday. | KYODO
    Oho (left) defeats Hoshoryu on the 12th day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Fukuoka – No. 13 maegashira Oho won Thursday’s marquee matchup against sekiwake Hoshoryu to create a three-way tie atop the standings at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament with three days remaining.

Timing and trickery in the raised ring threw the championship race into turmoil at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

