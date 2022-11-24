Doha – It was supposed to be an almost impossible mission.
Handed a draw featuring two recent FIFA World Cup champions in Germany and Spain, Japan was pegged by many as the third wheel in a veritable “group of death” — good enough to frustrate opponents as the plucky underdog, but lacking the killer edge needed to deliver results against such strong European opposition.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.