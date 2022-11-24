  • Japan's Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada celebrate after defeating Germany 2-1 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match in Doha on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Japan's Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada celebrate after defeating Germany 2-1 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match in Doha on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Doha – It was supposed to be an almost impossible mission.

Handed a draw featuring two recent FIFA World Cup champions in Germany and Spain, Japan was pegged by many as the third wheel in a veritable “group of death” — good enough to frustrate opponents as the plucky underdog, but lacking the killer edge needed to deliver results against such strong European opposition.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED