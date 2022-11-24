Melbourne – Rugby Australia will probe the Wallabies’ “unprecedented” injury toll as part of its season-ending review as Dave Rennie’s side limps into its final test against Wales on Saturday.
Seven Wallabies have been ruled out of the Cardiff clash, with stalwart flanker Michael Hooper failing a concussion test and set to follow the six already sent home in the wake of the bruising defeat by Ireland.
