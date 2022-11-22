Former komusubi Chiyotairyu will leave the sumo world with no regrets and is looking forward to a new career in the restaurant business, the 34-year-old ex-wrestler said Monday.
In an online press conference a day after announcing his sudden retirement, the Tokyo native said he would not remain in the Japan Sumo Association and planned to eventually open a yakiniku grilled meat restaurant.
