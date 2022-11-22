  • Chiyotairyu (right) announces his retirement alongside stablemaster Kokonoe during a news conference in Fukuoka on Tuesday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
    Chiyotairyu (right) announces his retirement alongside stablemaster Kokonoe during a news conference in Fukuoka on Tuesday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Former komusubi Chiyotairyu will leave the sumo world with no regrets and is looking forward to a new career in the restaurant business, the 34-year-old ex-wrestler said Monday.

In an online press conference a day after announcing his sudden retirement, the Tokyo native said he would not remain in the Japan Sumo Association and planned to eventually open a yakiniku grilled meat restaurant.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW