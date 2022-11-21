  • Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his team's first goal against Qatar during the first game of the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Doha – World Cup host Qatar could not cap 12 years of preparation with a win in the tournament opener, as Ecuador secured a dominant 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday.

In match played in front of more than 67,000 people, the home team went behind after 16 minutes when Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb brought down Enner Valencia in the box. Valencia then stepped up and slotted the penalty.

