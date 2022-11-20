Twenty-time tennis Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer reflected on the reality of retirement, his history with Japan’s Kei Nishikori and the advice he gave to wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda on Saturday.
Federer, Nishikori, Kunieda and British wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid participated in a question-and-answer session before a clinic at Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park sponsored by the Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.