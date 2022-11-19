Abu Dhabi – Lewis Hamilton returns to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend 11 months after one of the most rancorous days in Formula One history and insists he has put the past behind him.
Hamilton’s bid for an unprecedented eighth drivers’ world title at the Yas Marina circuit last December was thwarted by a combination of incorrect decisions by race officials, wretched bad luck and the opportunism of Max Verstappen.
