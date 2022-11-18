Fukuoka – Sekiwake Hoshoryu maintained a share of the lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament by outwrestling komusubi Daieisho in one of Friday’s standout bouts.
Chasing his maiden top-level championship, the 23-year-old nephew of Mongolian great Asashoryu showed off his impressive strength and technique while improving to 5-1 on Day 6 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.
