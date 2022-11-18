  • Sebastian Coe waves during the medal ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 23. | REUTERS
    Sebastian Coe waves during the medal ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 23. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Sebastian Coe, president of athletics’ world governing body, made it clear on Thursday that all world championships events in the summer of 2025 will be staged in the host city of Tokyo.

At last year’s Tokyo Olympics, marathon and race walk events were relocated to Sapporo due to concerns over the Japanese capital’s extreme summer heat, a move that angered Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW