Washington – Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka were among high-profile celebrities who have been sued in a U.S. class action lawsuit this week over the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX.
The lawsuit filed in a federal district court in Florida alleges former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the celebrities, also including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, are liable for promoting the exchange and causing damages to investors.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.