Washington – Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka were among high-profile celebrities who have been sued in a U.S. class action lawsuit this week over the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX.

The lawsuit filed in a federal district court in Florida alleges former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the celebrities, also including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, are liable for promoting the exchange and causing damages to investors.

