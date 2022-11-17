  • Kana Ichikawa runs during the 100-meter event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | KYODO
    Kana Ichikawa runs during the 100-meter event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Toyota, Aichi Prefecture – A former Olympian now working as a Japanese university track and field coach is determined to protect female athletes from unscrupulous photographers looking to capture sexualized images of them without their consent.

Kana Ichikawa, 31, who began to coach this past spring at her alma mater, Chukyo University, remembers being photographed without her permission at competition venues and warm-up facilities.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW