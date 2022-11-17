Lewis Hamilton has one more chance to avoid his first Formula One season without a victory, and it comes on Sunday in the place where he suffered one of the biggest blows of his career just a year ago.
Hamilton’s return to Abu Dhabi — where in 2021 he missed a record eighth title after a controversial late change to the safety car procedure while he was leading — comes with an opportunity to end 2022 on a high.
