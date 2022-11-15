  • Cristiano Ronaldo has accused Manchester United of trying to force him out of the club. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club has betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford in August 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-09.

