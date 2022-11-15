  • Mai Mihara celebrates after winning the women's singles competition of the MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Sheffield, England – Japan’s Mai Mihara won her first ISU Grand Prix title on Sunday, scoring 145.20 with her free skate to total 217.43 points at the MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, England.

The 23-year-old Mihara, who led after the short program, landed all seven of her jumps, including a triple lutz-triple toe loop combination, during a memorable performance at Britain’s first Grand Prix event.

