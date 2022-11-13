  • England's Guy Porter (center) is tackled by Brave Blossoms winger Gerhard Van Den Heever (left) during an international test in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

London – Japan were overpowered and outmaneuvered by England in a 52-13 loss Saturday that underscored the daunting task ahead of the Brave Blossoms at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The two sides are due to meet again in Pool D at the tournament kicking off next September in France, where Jamie Joseph’s men must also battle heavyweights Argentina in their bid to advance to the quarterfinals.

