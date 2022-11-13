London – Japan were overpowered and outmaneuvered by England in a 52-13 loss Saturday that underscored the daunting task ahead of the Brave Blossoms at next year’s Rugby World Cup.
The two sides are due to meet again in Pool D at the tournament kicking off next September in France, where Jamie Joseph’s men must also battle heavyweights Argentina in their bid to advance to the quarterfinals.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.