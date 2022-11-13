  • Shun Sato performs during the men's free skate at the MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Sheffield, England – Shun Sato reached the podium for the second time in figure skating’s Grand Prix series on Saturday, taking bronze at the MK John Wilson Trophy meet won by Italy’s Daniel Grassl.

The 18-year-old Sato, who won silver last November in Grenoble, France, improved one place following the men’s short program in Sheffield. He earned the third-highest free skate score of 166.35 to total 249.03.

