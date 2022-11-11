Yokozuna Terunofuji’s withdrawal from the upcoming Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament was confirmed Friday, less than a month after he underwent endoscopic surgery on both knees.
The Mongolian-born yokozuna is currently the only wrestler occupying sumo’s top rank, and his absence leaves a pair of ozeki, Takakeisho and demotion-threatened Shodai, sharing top billing for the 15-day tournament starting Sunday at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.
