    Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg applauds fans after a Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021. | REUTERS

The Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday that FIFA had rejected Denmark’s request to train at the World Cup in shirts with the words “human rights for all” on them.

The DBU said in 2021 that its two training kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar while also minimizing the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities promoting the World Cup hosts’ events.

