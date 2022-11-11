Las Vegas – Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks ace Kodai Senga is uniquely suited to make the jump from Japanese pro baseball to MLB because of the quality of his pitches and character, his agent Joel Wolfe said.
Speaking at MLB’s annual general managers’ meetings, Wolfe said the right-hander is well suited to make the move to America, not only because of his pitching ability but because of his background, his ambition to be better and his personality.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.