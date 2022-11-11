  • Pitcher Kodai Senga has an 87-44 record and 2.59 ERA with the Hawks. | KYODO
    Pitcher Kodai Senga has an 87-44 record and 2.59 ERA with the Hawks. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Las Vegas – Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks ace Kodai Senga is uniquely suited to make the jump from Japanese pro baseball to MLB because of the quality of his pitches and character, his agent Joel Wolfe said.

Speaking at MLB’s annual general managers’ meetings, Wolfe said the right-hander is well suited to make the move to America, not only because of his pitching ability but because of his background, his ambition to be better and his personality.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW