    Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining a concussion during the team's game against Hertha Berlin in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday. | KYODO

STUTTGART, Germany – Samurai Blue midfielder Wataru Endo was stretchered off following a clash of heads during Stuttgart’s 2-1 home win over Hertha Berlin on Tuesday in the German top flight.

The potential injury for Japan’s regular starter would be a huge blow to manager Hajime Moriyasu, with their World Cup Group E opener against Germany just two weeks away on Nov. 23 in Qatar.

