STUTTGART, Germany – Samurai Blue midfielder Wataru Endo was stretchered off following a clash of heads during Stuttgart’s 2-1 home win over Hertha Berlin on Tuesday in the German top flight.
The potential injury for Japan’s regular starter would be a huge blow to manager Hajime Moriyasu, with their World Cup Group E opener against Germany just two weeks away on Nov. 23 in Qatar.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.