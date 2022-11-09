  • WNBA player Brittney Griner is escorted to a court hearing in Khimki, Russia, on Aug. 4. | AFP-JIJI
    WNBA player Brittney Griner is escorted to a court hearing in Khimki, Russia, on Aug. 4. | AFP-JIJI

Washington – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred last week from a detention center outside the Russian capital and is on her way to a penal colony, her legal team said on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on Feb. 17, a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

