    Dwight Howard attends a screening for the documentary "The Redeem Team" in Los Angeles on Sept. 22. | REUTERS

Dwight Howard, who played more than 1,200 games in the NBA, is taking his talents to Taiwan, where he will play for Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft, will join the year-old professional league and compete against teams including the Kaohsiung Aquas and the TaiwanBeer HeroBears. J&V Energy Technology Co., a sponsor of the Leopards, rose as much as 1.6% in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

