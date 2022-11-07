  • Iga Swiatek serves against Aryna Sabalenka during their semifinal match at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Iga Swiatek serves against Aryna Sabalenka during their semifinal match at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Iga Swiatek missed out on a place in the WTA Finals title match after a surprise defeat against Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday but the world No. 1 said she is happy her “intense” season is finally at an end.

The Pole, who went on a 37-match winning streak earlier in the year, won the French and U.S. Open crowns as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

