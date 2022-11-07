  • Monaco's Takumi Minamino (right) fights for the ball against Toulouse's Issiaga Sylla during their match on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Monaco's Takumi Minamino (right) fights for the ball against Toulouse's Issiaga Sylla during their match on Sunday.

Reims, France – World Cup-bound star Takumi Minamino had an assist as Monaco won 2-0 away against Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old attacker started his second straight league game for the first time since moving to France and his deft left-footed cross from the byline was headed home by a wide-open Breel Embolo at the far post for a 2-0 lead on the hour mark.

