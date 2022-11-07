Reims, France – World Cup-bound star Takumi Minamino had an assist as Monaco won 2-0 away against Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The 27-year-old attacker started his second straight league game for the first time since moving to France and his deft left-footed cross from the byline was headed home by a wide-open Breel Embolo at the far post for a 2-0 lead on the hour mark.
