Calgary – The Japanese women’s team won the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday, beating South Korea 8-6 in the final following an additional 11th end.
Represented by the Kitami, Hokkaido-based Loco Solare outfit that won silver at February’s Beijing Winter Games, Japan had already secured its spot at next year’s women’s world championships by finishing among the top five teams in Calgary.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.