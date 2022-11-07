  • Satsuki Fujisawa helped Japan capture the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Calgary on Sunday. | AP / VIA KYODO
  • KYODO

Calgary – The Japanese women’s team won the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday, beating South Korea 8-6 in the final following an additional 11th end.

Represented by the Kitami, Hokkaido-based Loco Solare outfit that won silver at February’s Beijing Winter Games, Japan had already secured its spot at next year’s women’s world championships by finishing among the top five teams in Calgary.

