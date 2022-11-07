New York – Former national record holder Suguru Osako was the highest-placed Japanese in fifth at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, capping a successful return to racing following his retirement after the Tokyo Olympics.
The 31-year-old, who announced he was making a comeback in February, was eighth at the 30-kilometer mark before climbing five places in the closing stages to cross the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 31 seconds.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.