    Suguru Osako (center) runs during the New York City Marathon on Sunday. | AP / VIA KYODO

  KYODO

New York – Former national record holder Suguru Osako was the highest-placed Japanese in fifth at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, capping a successful return to racing following his retirement after the Tokyo Olympics.

The 31-year-old, who announced he was making a comeback in February, was eighth at the 30-kilometer mark before climbing five places in the closing stages to cross the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 31 seconds.

