  • Kaoru Mitoma (center) celebrates with Brighton teammates Pervis Estupinan (left) and Pascal Gross after scoring against Wolves in Wolverhampton, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS
WOLVERHAMPTON, England – Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma scored his first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as his stellar display helped them secure a 3-2 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Hidemasa Morita of Sporting Lisbon and Ayase Ueda of Cercle Brugge also netted in a promising weekend for Japanese World Cup hopefuls in Europe.

