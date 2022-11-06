ANGERS, France – Japan’s Sota Yamamoto finished second in figure skating’s Grand Prix de France on Saturday following the men’s free skate, securing his first podium finish on the circuit.
Compatriot Kazuki Tomono placed third as Adam Siao Him Fa of France, who was third after the short program behind Yamamoto and Tomono, leapfrogged both to win his first Grand Prix event scoring 268.98 points in total.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.