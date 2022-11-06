  • Silver medalist Sota Yamamoto (left) and bronze winner Kazuki Tomono pose after the medal ceremony of the Grand Prix de France in Angers on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

ANGERS, France – Japan’s Sota Yamamoto finished second in figure skating’s Grand Prix de France on Saturday following the men’s free skate, securing his first podium finish on the circuit.

Compatriot Kazuki Tomono placed third as Adam Siao Him Fa of France, who was third after the short program behind Yamamoto and Tomono, leapfrogged both to win his first Grand Prix event scoring 268.98 points in total.

