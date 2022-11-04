  • KYODO

Miyazaki – Sadaharu Oh, Japanese pro baseball’s career home run leader and chairman of the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, has been hospitalized as a precaution due to the coronavirus, the club said Friday.

Oh was admitted to a hospital in southwestern Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture, where the Hawks are currently holding their autumn minicamp. The 82-year-old complained of a fever and discomfort in his throat.

