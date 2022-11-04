Miyazaki – Sadaharu Oh, Japanese pro baseball’s career home run leader and chairman of the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, has been hospitalized as a precaution due to the coronavirus, the club said Friday.
Oh was admitted to a hospital in southwestern Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture, where the Hawks are currently holding their autumn minicamp. The 82-year-old complained of a fever and discomfort in his throat.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.