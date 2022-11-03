Japan’s national rugby team, the Brave Blossoms, departed for a two-test European tour on Wednesday, emboldened by a narrow 38-31 defeat against New Zealand’s famed All Blacks over the weekend.
On Nov. 12, Japan will play England, whom they will face again next year in the World Cup, and France, against whom they lost twice this summer, on the 20th.
