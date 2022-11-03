  • Japan's Kazuki Himeno controls the ball during his team's test against New Zealand at National Stadium on Oct. 29. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's Kazuki Himeno controls the ball during his team's test against New Zealand at National Stadium on Oct. 29. | AFP-JIJI

Japan’s national rugby team, the Brave Blossoms, departed for a two-test European tour on Wednesday, emboldened by a narrow 38-31 defeat against New Zealand’s famed All Blacks over the weekend.

On Nov. 12, Japan will play England, whom they will face again next year in the World Cup, and France, against whom they lost twice this summer, on the 20th.

