  • Daiki Hashimoto performs on the pommel horse during the men's final at the gymnastics world championships in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  KYODO

Liverpool, England – Japan’s men booked their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning silver in the team all-around final Wednesday at the gymnastics world championships in Liverpool.

The team, led by reigning Olympic individual all-around and horizontal bar gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto, totaled 253.395 points to finish behind China with 257.858, and ahead of host Britain with 247.229.

