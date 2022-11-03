Liverpool, England – Japan’s men booked their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning silver in the team all-around final Wednesday at the gymnastics world championships in Liverpool.
The team, led by reigning Olympic individual all-around and horizontal bar gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto, totaled 253.395 points to finish behind China with 257.858, and ahead of host Britain with 247.229.
