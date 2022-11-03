  • Astros starter Cristian Javier pitches against the Phillies during the first inning in Game 4 of the World Series in Philadelphia on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Philadelphia – Cristian Javier and three Houston Astros relievers combined on the third no-hitter in postseason history, leading the teamto a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday.

Houston evened the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.

