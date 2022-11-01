New Zealand Rugby will expand a trial for tackling below the chest to all community competitions next year as part of efforts to minimize the risk of concussion in the sport.
The trial will see the first tackler required to target the belly area below the sternum, with the second tackler still able to tackle below the shoulders in accordance with current rugby laws, NZR said in a statement on Tuesday.
