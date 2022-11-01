  • New Zealand Rugby began trialing rules requiring lower tackles in select community competitions last year. | AFP-JIJI
    New Zealand Rugby began trialing rules requiring lower tackles in select community competitions last year. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

New Zealand Rugby will expand a trial for tackling below the chest to all community competitions next year as part of efforts to minimize the risk of concussion in the sport.

The trial will see the first tackler required to target the belly area below the sternum, with the second tackler still able to tackle below the shoulders in accordance with current rugby laws, NZR said in a statement on Tuesday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW