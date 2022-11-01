Philadelphia – Shortly after a meeting at 6:45 p.m., Major League Baseball decided to postpone Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday because of heavy rain forecast in the area.
Game 3 will now be held Tuesday at 8:03 p.m., with Game 4 Wednesday and Game 5 Thursday in Philadelphia. Friday will be an off day and if the series shifts back to Houston, Game 6 will be Saturday and Game 7 will be Sunday.
