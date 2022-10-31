  • Members of the three winning golf teams celebrate after the finals of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Members of the three winning golf teams celebrate after the finals of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Miami – LIV Golf crowned a first team champion to bring the controversial Saudi-backed series to a close at Trump National Doral on Sunday, declaring the inaugural season a huge success and vowing to come back bigger and better next year.

The 4 Aces captained by Dustin Johnson collected the winner’s prize splitting $16 million, which was just part of a whopping $50 million pay out that saw even the last of the 12 teams pocketing a $1 million for a single round of golf.

