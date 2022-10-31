  • Orix Buffaloes win in this year's series is the team's first in 26 years, when predecessors Orix BlueWave defeated Yomiuri Giants. | KYODO
There was magic in the air in the Japan Series — just like 26 years ago.

Back then, Akira Ogi was being hoisted into the air after managing the Orix BlueWave past the Yomiuri Giants to claim the title. Ogi is now better known as the manager who put Ichiro Suzuki on the road to superstardom. At the time, however, he was also well known for his intuitive managerial style, dubbed “Ogi Magic.”

