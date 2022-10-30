  • Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for doping after two blood samples from the U.S. Open in September tested positive. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek said she was left feeling confused after Simona Halep was handed a provisional ban for doping and hoped there would be more clarity soon on the future of the Romanian player she has looked up to.

Two-time major winner Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency this month after she tested positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat.

